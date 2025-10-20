Haryana charts a new era of ‘agricultural transformation’

Chandigarh: In its first year, the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government has ushered in a new era of agricultural transformation — blending traditional wisdom with modern innovation to strengthen farmer welfare, promote sustainability, and ensure transparency in the farming sector.

Across districts such as Hisar, Jind, and Hameti, over 6,200 village heads have undergone online training on natural farming practices, a key pillar of the state’s agricultural reforms. The initiative has received overwhelming response — more than 1.84 lakh farmers have registered 2.73 lakh acres of land for natural farming, with 10,550 farmers across 17,087 acres already verified to receive government support.

To help farmers adopt sustainable techniques, the state disbursed ₹75 lakh to 2,500 cultivators for purchasing farming equipment and ₹1.23 crore to 492 farmers for buying indigenous cows. The 2025–26 Budget further expanded the natural farming area target from 25,000 acres to 1 lakh acres, while raising the cow subsidy from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per farmer. Training centres in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Jind, and Mewat are serving as hubs for capacity building among progressive farmers and officials.

The state’s online registration platform has deepened transparency in procurement. In Kharif 2023, 9.28 lakh farmers registered 63.60 lakh acres of land, rising to 9.72 lakh farmers covering 65.56 lakh acres in Rabi 2024–25. Even before Kharif 2025 concluded, over 7.65 lakh farmers had enrolled 46.12 lakh acres.

Sugarcane, the lifeline of Haryana’s agrarian economy, also witnessed major growth. During the 2024–25 crushing season, 303.73 lakh quintals of cane were processed across 14 sugar mills, producing 27.89 lakh quintals of sugar with an average recovery rate of 9.18%. The state-advised price was raised to ₹400 per quintal for early varieties and ₹393 for others, ensuring fair farmer remuneration.

Modernisation projects are reshaping the cooperative sector — Karnal and Panipat sugar mills underwent upgrades worth ₹263 crore and ₹354.94 crore respectively, adding high-capacity cogeneration plants. A network of ethanol plants across seven districts worth ₹1,200 crore is also underway.

Digital token systems at mills have cut waiting times by up to 12 hours per trolley, improving efficiency. Kaithal, Meham, and Karnal sugar mills received national awards for technical excellence, while surplus power sales earned ₹69.95 crore.

Even amid challenges, the administration acted swiftly — compensating 151 farmers with ₹43.48 lakh after fire damaged over 323 acres of Rabi crops across 17 districts.