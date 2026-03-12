‘Haryana & Canada can build strong partnership’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a high-level meeting with a delegation of the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir here on Wednesday. The delegation was led by its president Prashant Srivastava.



Welcoming members of the delegation, the Chief Minister said that Haryana views the growing cooperation with Canada as a significant opportunity. He noted that in today’s global economy, countries and regions that build partnerships based on knowledge, innovation, and technology are progressing rapidly.

Saini said there are several areas where Haryana and Canada can work together to create a strong model of shared progress and sustainable development. Highlighting potential collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Smart Governance, the Chief Minister said that the Haryana government is promoting digital and AI-based solutions to make governance more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric. He added that Canada is among the global leaders in this field and collaboration in areas such as Smart Governance, Data-Driven Decision Making, Healthcare Optimisation, and AI-based solutions for the agriculture sector can significantly enhance governance and public service delivery.

The CM also emphasised the importance of education and skill development. He said that the state government aims to make Haryana’s youth globally competitive. Canada’s systems of Applied Learning, Polytechnic Education, and Simulation-Based Training are internationally recognised, and partnerships in Joint Degree Pathways, Skill Development Programmes, Experiential Learning, and Industry-Integrated Curriculum could create new opportunities for young people.

Referring to agriculture and agri-tech, Saini said that cooperation in areas such as Precision Farming, Post-Harvest Management, Food Processing, and Cold-Chain Infrastructure can help enhance both the productivity and income of farmers in Haryana.

He further said that startups, innovation, and technology entrepreneurship offer another promising area for collaboration. Haryana is steadily moving towards an innovation-driven economy, and Canada’s globally reputed tech startup ecosystem can complement the state’s efforts. Partnerships in incubation support, research collaboration, technology transfer, and entrepreneurship programmes could open new avenues for youth and entrepreneurs from both sides.