Haryana Cabinet reviews one-year achievements ahead of PM’s visit

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday chaired an informal meeting of the Haryana Cabinet to review the government’s one-year achievements, ongoing development works, and upcoming initiatives. The meeting came after the conclusion of the Seva Pakhwada, during which ministers assessed the state’s progress and discussed new projects and welfare schemes.

The Cabinet also reviewed preparations for a state-level event in Sonipat on October 17, which will mark the completion of one year of the current government and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. During the event, the PM is expected to dedicate development projects worth several crores to the people of Haryana.

Saini said the BJP government, re-elected for a third consecutive term last year, is committed to accelerating growth and welfare. “As the present state government completes one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the special event in Sonipat and unveil new development schemes and projects for the people of the state,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister shares a special bond with Haryana, recalling his visits in 2024 and 2025, when he launched key initiatives such as the Bima Sakhi Yojana, the Hisar–Ayodhya flight, and an 800 MW thermal power unit in Yamunanagar worth Rs 7,000 crore.