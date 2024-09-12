Haryana Cabinet proposes to dissolve Assembly amid upcoming elections

Chandigarh: Haryana’s turn of political events continue to draw attention as the state Cabinet decided to dissolve the Haryana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.



A careful move made by the state government to preclude a constitutional crisis, the decision to dissolve the 14th Assembly was passed in the Cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

A letter, in this regard, will be sent to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and a recommendation will be made to dissolve the Assembly. Soon after the Governor accepts the proposal, the term of the current MLAs will end and Saini will continue to work as the caretaker Chief Minister till the formation of the new government. The Assembly is currently in session and its term is till November 3.

As per the Article 174 of the Constitution, there should not be a gap of six months between the last sitting and the date of appointment for the first sitting of the next session.

Thus, the last sitting of the Haryana Assembly was on March 13 when CM Saini won the vote of confidence soon after Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation. The Governor has not summoned the Assembly ever since. The move of dissolving it would surely ward off the constitutional crisis in the state. Saini is likely to meet Governor Dattatreya later today and might resign from the post.

Hitting the headlines time and again for its seasoned political moves, Saini was made the CM of Haryana on March 12 after the BJP changed the leadership in Haryana.

The next day Saini proved majority in the Assembly. After this, the proceedings of the house were adjourned. As per the rules, it is necessary to call a session of the Assembly within six months. Due to which it became necessary for the government to call a meeting of the house by September 12.

Meanwhile, the notification for Assembly elections has been implemented in the state from September 5. Thus, it was not possible to call the Assembly session. If the meeting of the House was not called, the government could have been in a constitutional crisis. Therefore, before the completion of the stipulated time period, the CM called a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Despite being engaged in elections all the ministers, including the CM, ministers Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Subhash Sudha, state minister Aseem Goyal reached the secretariat late in the evening today.