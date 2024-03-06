Haryana Cabinet grants approval to land ownership policy for four villages of Hisar

Chandigarh: In a significant move aimed at empowering residents and ensuring secure land rights, the Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday, granted approval for the formulation of a policy granting proprietary rights of residential land or plots to occupants in four villages namely Dhandoor, Peeranwali, Jhiri (Chikanwas), and Babran (Basti and Diggi Tal).



Under this policy, occupants with constructed dwellings on 1873 kanal 19 marla land pertaining to the Government Livestock Farm, Hisar, as of March 31, 2023, will be eligible for ownership rights.

Besides this, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to amend the registration fee and renewal fee charged from real estate agents by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Gurugram and Panchkula.

The registration fee and renewal fee for individuals and for sole proprietorship firms be revised to Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively from the existing rates of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000. For other than individuals and sole proprietorship firms, the registration fee and renewal fee will be Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of Municipal Corporation land measuring 2998.20 square meters in village Satroad Khurd to Bhagwan Valmiki Ambedkar Shiksha Samiti (Regd.), Hisar, for the construction of Bhagwan Valmiki Dharamshala/Hostel.

It also accorded approval to enhance the monthly pension of “Matribhasha Satyagrahis of Hindi Andolan-1957” and “The Haryana State Shubhra Jyotsna Pension and other Facilities Scheme, 2018’’ from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of municipal committee Kanina land measuring 209 square metres situated in Khasra Number 207/ 9, 10 to Sewa Bharti Haryana Pradesh (Regd.), kanina for construction of permanent charitable health centre.

The government has decided to provide the said land at a cost of Rs 8,25,000 to the Sewa Bharti Haryana Pradesh. As per the decision the Sewa Bharti Haryana Pradesh will also have to pay the incidental charges, if any thereto for construction of permanent Charitable Health Centre.

Khattar also accorded approval to draft of the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Amendment Bills, 2024 to further amend the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act 1961.

According to the proposed amendment, ownership of land in shamilat deh, which was allotted on lease basis for a period of 20 years under the East Punjab Utilization of Lands Act 1949, and has been under cultivation possession of the original allottee, transferee, or their legal heir, is slated to be excluded from the ambit of shamilat deh with immediate effect. In addition, it is proposed that the original lessee, transferee or their legal heir will be required to pay a determined amount to the concerned Gram Panchyat for transfer of ownership rights to them.

This amount will be determined by the collector upon application by the occupant, following principles and procedures as prescribed.

Cabinet also approved the modification of stage carriage scheme of 2016, formulated under Chapter VI of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 in order boost public transport services and cater to the evolving needs of the citizens.

As per the modification to ensure the provision of efficient and economical transport services, the proposed modifications entail a considerable increase in the number of routes from 265 to 362.

This expansion, comprising the addition, alteration, and deletion of routes, aims to address public demand effectively.