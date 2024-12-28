Haryana Cabinet approves several key decisions to promote economic growth

Chandigarh: Haryana Cabinet on Saturday approved several key decisions aimed at improving the welfare of citizens, enhancing the state’s administrative framework, and promoting economic growth.

Among the key decisions taken are an Increase in the Ex-Gratia amount for the families of battle casualties of Union Armed Forces personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from the existing Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore.

The Cabinet approved an increase in the monthly pension for ‘Matribhasha Satyagrahis’ of the Hindi Aandolan-1957 from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000, effective immediately.

A 200-square-yard plot will be allocated to Kamlesh Sharma, wife of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Jai Bhagwan, in recognition of his ultimate sacrifice during a counter-insurgency operation in 1995. The plot will provide much-needed residential accommodation for her family.

The Cabinet approved the Standing Operating Procedure for the implementation of MMPSY from 2024-25. Under this scheme, instead of reimbursing premiums for various schemes, Rs. 1,000 per eligible family per year will be transferred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ‘Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana’ for compensation payments to families with an income of up to Rs. 1.80 lakh annually.