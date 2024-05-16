Haryana Cabinet approves new excise policy for 2024-25

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has approved the state’s new excise policy for the fiscal year 2024-25. Effective from June 12, 2024, the policy has received the Election Commission of India’s endorsement. It initiates e-auctions for retail vends beginning May 27, 2024, maintaining the existing maximum number of retail L-2/L-14A vends.



In the upcoming fiscal, the maximum basic quota for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) is set at 700 lakh proof liters, and for country liquor, it stands at 1200 lakh proof liters.

The QR code-based rack and Trace System, previously implemented for IMFL and country liquor in 2023-24, will extend to imported foreign liquor. The department will establish minimum retail sale prices for imported liquor brands to enhance operational efficiency.

Excise duties on IMFL and country iquor will experience a slight uptick from June 12, 2024. Prospective e-auction participants must provide their Aadhar card/PPP (Parivar Pehchan Patra), income tax returns for the last three assessment years, and demonstrate a minimum net worth of Rs 60 lakhs.

Additionally, the chief

minister has approved the Haryana Police (Merger of Indian Reserve Battalion’s Police Personnel in District (General Cadre) Rules, 2024. Under these rules, police personnel from Indian Reserve Battalions in the rank of head constables, C-1 constables, and exemptee head constables/constables can opt for integration into the district police (General Cadre) after 15 years of satisfactory service, including the completion of phase-I & phase-II training.

The Director General of Police, Haryana, will announce the vacancies for these positions across various districts of the state by January 31

each year.