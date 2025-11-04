Haryana Cabinet approves key policy amendments, labour and land reforms

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday approved several important policy decisions aimed at employment support, governance transparency, and industrial reforms.

The Cabinet cleared an amendment to the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022, allowing one unanimously identified family member of 1984 riot victims from Haryana to be considered for jobs through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), in Level-I to Level-III roles based on eligibility.

An amendment to the Model Online Transfer Policy, 2025, was also approved to enhance transparency in government transfers. Employees whose spouses serve as regular government employees in Haryana, Delhi, or Chandigarh will receive five merit points, though only one partner in a couple will be eligible for this benefit.

The Cabinet further approved the Haryana Abadi Deh (Vesting, Recording and Resolving of Ownership Rights) Ordinance, 2025, which aims to confer ownership rights to occupiers in village abadi areas using drone-based property surveys and records.

To modernise labour regulations, the government approved The Factories (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, mandating appointment letters for all factory workers, permitting women to work on or near machinery with safety provisions, and increasing overtime limits from 115 to 144 hours per quarter. The amendment also allows flexible working hours and a five-day week option.

The Cabinet also approved the Teachers’ Transfer Policy, 2025, aligning it with the state’s online transfer system for fair deployment, and a minor amendment to the land purchase policy to streamline voluntary land acquisition through the e-Bhoomi portal.