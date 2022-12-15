Haryana Cabinet approves 2-year childcare leave for single male staff

Chandigarh: Haryana Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of CM, Manohar Lal Khattar held here on Wednesday accorded approval to a proposal regarding Amendments in Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016 under which Child Care Leave of two years will be permissible to single male government employee as well. These rules may be called the Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Amendment Rules, 2022. They shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.



Now, a single male government employee meaning thereby - an unmarried, widower or legally divorcee government employee and a female government employee can avail of Child Care Leave for a maximum period of two years (i.e. 730 days) during the entire service for taking care of her/his two eldest surviving children upto the age of 18 years under the Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Amendment Rules, 2022.

The condition of Child Care Leave for children less than 18 years shall not be applicable to Divyang Children, if the impairment is more than 60 percent as per the impairment certificate issued by the competent authority and if Divyang Child is completely dependent on the female govt employee or single male Government employee as the case maybe.

The Cabinet also approved the draft of The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, further to amend the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016.

The proposed amendment of section 3 (3) (iv) of Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016, has been done to approve any incentives, relaxations, exemptions or grant clearances on the recommendations of the Empowered Executive Committee in Mega Projects and Ultra Mega Projects beyond the package of fiscal incentives under any policy for industrial development of any sector in force as notified by Government from time to time.

In another decision, the Cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding an Amendment in Haryana Chowkidara (Watchman) Rules, 2013 to provide for an Appellate Authority against the orders passed by the Deputy Commissioner and to grant benefit of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) for Gramin Chowkidars.

The State Cabinet also accorded approval to the draft of The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, further to amend the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

In yet another decision, the Cabinet accorded approval to the draft of the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to further to amend the Haryana Rural Development Act, 1986.

Through this amendment, the State Government has also decided to fix the Haryana Rural Development fee on paddy of all varieties, at the rate of Rs 50 per quintal if sold at a price of over Rs 2500 per quintal on a lump-sum basis and at the rate of 2 percent of the sale proceeds if the paddy is sold at a price up to Rs 2500 per quintal. It has been further directed that this decision of the State Government would be implemented with effect from October 1, 2022 after the amendment in the HRD Act is passed by the Assembly.