Haryana Cabinet accords approval to various schemes for welfare of citizens

In a bid to give a push to hire local youth from the state and further to attract investment, Haryana has decided to increase the employment generation subsidy under Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP)-2020 from Rs 36,000 to Rs 48,000 per employee per annum for 10 years in ‘B’ ‘C’ & ‘D’ category blocks. This increase will be fixed.

The state Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here Wednesday, accorded approval to a proposal regarding the same.

The Cabinet has also approved capping the net SGST reimbursement/investment subsidy at 50 per cent so that the maximum net SGST reimbursement will be 50 per cent of the total net SGST paid by the investor firm.

The state has also made amends to the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964. Under this, philanthropic societies or charitable institutions who want to establish gaushala, biogas plant, panchgavya products, veterinary hospital and research and training centre will now be able to get the ‘shamilat deh’ land on lease basis for a period of upto 20 years.

In a sigh of relief to the government employees, pensioners and their dependents, the Haryana government has drafted the Ayush Medical reimbursement policy. The policy also aims to uplift AYUSH system through its reach to all Haryana government beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also approved the draft of the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA), Sonipat, 2023 Bill. The Bill aims to strengthen the existing institution design for the governance of the Sonipat metropolitan area.

Giving a sigh of relief to the colonisers who have defaulted in depositing the outstanding license renewal fees as well as applicable interest on the same, Haryana has introduced yet another one of its kind one-time settlement scheme “Vivadon Ka Samadhan”. The scheme shall remain open for six months period from its notification. The Cabinet also decided that there will be five options i.e. (A, B, C, D and E) available in each question of Haryana Civil Services Examination (Executive Branch). If a candidate is attempting a question, he/she will have to darken the appropriate circle A, B, C or D and if not attempting a question, then, he/she will have to darken E circle. If none of the circles is darkened, one fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted. If any candidate not darkening any of the five circles in more than 10 per cent questions, will be disqualified. The Cabinet approved a proposal regarding amendment in Haryana Civil Services (Travelling Allowance) Rules, 2016.

The government has made use of Aadhaar authentication service mandatory for one-time registration on the portal at http://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in for the candidates applying for Common Eligibility Test of Group-C and Group-D posts. This test is conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission.