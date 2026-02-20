Haryana Budget Session begins today; Oppn to target govt on multiple issues

Chandigarh: The Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly, beginning Friday, is likely to be stormy, with the Opposition preparing to corner the BJP government over several issues, including law and order, unemployment, and farmers’ welfare.

The nearly month-long session will commence with the governor’s address and the Budget will be presented on March 2 by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio. The session will continue till March 18, with several holidays in between.

On Thursday, the Congress Legislature Party met here under the chairmanship of former chief minister and leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Speaking to reporters later, Hooda said a detailed discussion was held on issues to be raised by his party during the session.

He said the Congress would move an adjournment motion on the “collapse” of law and order in the state and strongly take up matters related to farmers’ welfare, unemployment, old age pension, MGNREGA, drug abuse, India-US trade deal, health sector, SYL canal, mining, sports-related and other issues and demand answers from the government.

The Congress has alleged that candidates from outside Haryana were securing a disproportionate share of government jobs in the state and Hooda said that the party will raise this matter in the assembly. The party has also claimed that the Haryana Public Service Commission was unable to fill all advertised positions.

Hooda had on Tuesday alleged that under the BJP rule, the law and order situation has deteriorated and there is an atmosphere of fear among the people. Hooda also termed the recent Indo-US trade deal “anti-farmer”.