Haryana Budget proposes ‘Nari Mandapam’, ‘Agri Discom’ & ‘Vatsalya Bhawans’ for women

Chandigarh: With much needed focus on women-friendly workspaces Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that ‘Workplace Safety Fund” will be started at a cost of Rs 5 crore along with POSH cell.



He presented the 2026-27 Budget today during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session

Besides this, new power company for farmers, introducing ‘yoga breaks’ for employees at industrial units were announced as the Chief Minister presented the Budget. He further informed that the total state expenditure was Rs 2,02,816.66 crore in 2025–26 (Revised Estimates), which has been increased to Rs 2,23,658.17 crore for 2026–27 — an increase of approximately 10.3 per cent, reflecting the government’s balanced approach towards development and fiscal discipline.

Sharing further details of the revolutionary Budget, Saini said that the Punjab Police Rules made by the British in 1934 will be repealed and Haryana Police Rules will be notified.

The CM pointed out that during 2005-2014 the fiscal deficit had gone up from Rs 286 crore to Rs 12,586 crore, a whopping 44-fold rise. However, during the regime of the double-engine BJP government it has increased by 2.75 times from 2014 to 2024.

Moving ahead with prioritising women and making the state a ‘safe-haven’ the state government intends to set up a ‘Nari Mandapam’ in Gurugram for women empowerment, skill development, training and capacity building and to recognise their achievements.

Vatsalya Bhawans will be set up in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Gurugram as integrated single window platforms for delivery of services related to women and children.

To create safe, respectful and empowering workplaces for women, a “Women-Samarth Sansthan Puraskar” scheme will be launched, which will evaluate all government and private institutions based on a women-friendly rating.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers, the state government aims to set up a third power distribution company in the state - ‘Haryana Agri Discom’.

As sugarcane productivity is increased through tissue culture the farmers will now be provided seedlings produced through this method free of cost.

Taking a step ahead in utilising the benefits of Artificial Intelligence, the state government has set up a state-of-the-art ‘AI Sandbox’ under the Haryana AI Mission, which is identifying and validating use cases in key sectors such as agriculture, health, education, and environment.