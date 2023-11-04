Haryana: Brahmin leaders announce support for Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Brahmin leaders from across the state have announced their support for Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the upcoming elections. Brahmin leaders of 25 different organisations and associations reached Hooda’s Chandigarh residence and announced their support for the former Chief Minister. On this occasion, former Chairman of Jind Municipal Council and senior BJP leader Vinod Ashri, who had contested the Assembly elections on the ticket of Loktantra Suraksha Party, joined the Congress. Others who joined the Congress included former Youth State President, INLD Ishwar Poojam, SC State Vice President and 2-time former District Head , SC Cell Ram Krishna, Subhash Mirzapur (District Head Kurukshetra, SC Cell, JJP), Dr. Subhash Mudgil Kapalmochan (Yamunanagar), Ishwar Singh (Pehwa Vidhan Sabha, Head SC Cell, JJP), Dineshpal Jyotishar (JJP), Rajendra Madan (JJP).



Dozens of leaders joined Congress along with hundreds of workers, expressing faith in the policies of Congress.