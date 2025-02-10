Haryana BJP sends showcause notice to Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Transport Minister and 7-time MLA, Anil Vij has been issued a show cause notice today by the state Unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party on Monday.

The notice has sought reply within three days over Vij’s recent statement against party president Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The notice stated that, “It is informed that you have recently made public statements against the party (state) president (Badoli) and the CM’s post. These are serious allegations and are against the party’s policy and internal discipline.” Known for being vocal, Anil Vij remains in news for his controversial statements. Prior to this Anil Vij had shared images of workers seen working with friend of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who were also seen with independent candidate whom Vij had defeated in the state assembly polls last year.

To add to the controversy the blunt Minister further claimed that a plot had been made to ensure he loses Haryana Assembly elections from the Ambala Cantt seat. He then had defeated an independent candidate and became an MLA for seventh time.

The controversial politician stated on January 31 that though he had been raising the matter publicly no action has been taken against them.