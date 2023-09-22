Haryana BJP leaders, workers join Congress

CHANDIGARH: Office bearers, leaders and workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and other social organisations joined the Congress under the leadership of former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda and state president Chaudhary Udaibhan.



Kanwar Balu Singh (state secretary, Kisan Morcha, BJP), Darshan Lal Malik, (retired HPS officer), Sanjay Sharma (president, Bhojpuri Awadhi Samaj, Faridabad), Virendra Vashishth and Amar Singh Malik were among those who joined the Congress on Thursday. The party’s SC cell president Sushil Indora was also present on this occasion. Hooda and Udaibhan assured them that all due respect would be given to them in the party.

Hooda called upon everyone to work among the public and said connection with the public is strength of Congress.

“The more Congress remains among the people, the better the government it will be able to provide to Haryana.”