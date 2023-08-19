Haryana: ‘BJP-JJP steeped from head to toe in corruption’

CHANDIGARH: Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the BJP-JJP government is steeped in corruption from head to toe. He said a scam in Ayushman Yojana has now come to the fore, after countless scams including liquor, registry, recruitment, CET, Amrit Yojana, cleaning contracts.



“This scam has been revealed in the CAG report itself. The report states that dead people were treated under this scheme in Haryana.”

“Now the government says that 38 lakh families, with an income of less than 3 lakh per annum, will be brought under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. There are a total of 55 lakh families in Haryana. That is, 70% of them have a family income of less than 3 lakhs annually.This means that the per capita income of 70% of the state’s population is less than Rs 60,000. Before 2014, Haryana, which was number one in terms of per capita income in the country, has been brought down to almost the level of sick states by BJP-JJP,” he said.

“The coalition government of the state could not spend Rs 405 crore received by the central government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the government surrendered the grant for 1,30,879 houses,” he said.

“On the other hand, out of the funds released by the Central Government for 47,116 houses under BLC, only 4459 houses have been completed. Far from ensuring that the benefit of central government schemes are given to the people, this government has also stopped the housing schemes started during the Congress government. The Congress had started the scheme of allotting plots of 100 yards each to poor families and building houses, which was stopped by the BJP as soon as it came to power. Equally, the present government has also increased the rate of houses for poor families by up to 20%,” he said. Hooda said that the Congress has given adjournment motions in the monsoon session of the Assembly to discuss the issue of law and order, Nuh violence and heavy losses due to floods. Along with unemployment and blatant manipulation in CET, digging of Saraswati river, problems in family identity card, pay scale of employees, worrisome condition of education, problems with property ID, increasing atrocities on Dalits, loss in millet crop and floods, Congress MLAs have also given calling attention proposals to discuss the issues of compensation, fertilizer sales, scam in of Ayushman Yojana, farmers insurance and naming of land like Shamlat and Joomla Malkan to panchayats.