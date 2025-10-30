‘Haryana & Bihar must work together to achieve goal of Viksit Bharat-2047’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the pace at which India is progressing today is driven by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the revolutionary economic policies of the Central government.

Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the country realised the concept of “One Nation, One Tax” by implementing GST, which transformed the entire country into a unified market.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has given us the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’. To achieve this goal, we must develop our states. Haryana and Bihar must work together to accelerate the pace of the nation’s progress.

The GST reforms have not only accelerated the economy but also made inter-state trade easier and freed

traders from the web of unnecessary taxes.

The recently implemented GST reforms stand as proof that Prime Minister Modi’s “guarantee” is always fulfilled. These reforms will prove to be a milestone in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised by the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Patna, Bihar, on Wednesday.

Saini said that the Prime Minister’s call for “Swadeshi” and “Make in India for the World” has given a new direction to the manufacturing sector in the country.