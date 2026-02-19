Haryana: Big boost for health, roads, irrigation and basic infrastructure in Uchana constituency

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced several major development projects to strengthen healthcare, roads, irrigation and basic infrastructure in the Uchana Assembly constituency of Jind district. He said that the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board will construct a new additional grain market and a Market Committee office building in Uchana.



The Chief Minister was addressing a Dhanyawad rally in Uchana on Wednesday. On the occasion, he announced Rs 5 crore for the development of the Uchana Assembly constituency. He also announced Rs 11 lakh each for the Brahmin Dharamshala in Uchana city, as well as for Dharamshalas of the Backward Classes and the Aggarwal community.

He said that the canal of Mogha No. 3600-L Badhana Minor in village Thua will be paved at a cost of Rs 75 lakh. Remodelling of various watercourses in the Uchana constituency and six waterways will also be carried out at a cost of Rs 3.72 crore.

The Chief Minister said that new buildings will be constructed for Primary Health Centres in Ghogharia and Uchana Khurd, while the Primary Health Centre at Karsindhu will be upgraded to a Community Health Centre. These works will cost around Rs 20 crore.

He also announced the augmentation of the Barsola Sub Minor from RD 19,000 to 36,500. E-libraries and gyms will be opened in buildings donated by gram panchayats under the Panchayati Raj Department in the Uchana Assembly constituency. The road from Kahsoon-Baroda to Baba Nagdev Temple will be widened to 18 feet. Anganwadi centres will be constructed in villages Safa Kheri, Tarkha, Sudkain Khurd and Thua.

In village Kahsoon, the water works will be renovated, a boosting station and water treatment plant will be set up, and new pipelines will be laid at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 9 crore for improving the old and incomplete sewerage system in Uchana town. In village Pega, the drainage scheme will be expanded and DI pipeline laid, costing about Rs 9.33 crore.