Haryana becomes first state to give highest social security pension: CM

Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Haryana government, following Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya philosophy, is extending the benefits of development to the poorest of the poor.



The government is ensuring that the light of development reaches the last mile and that no citizen is left behind, he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Samarpan Diwas programme organised at Panchkamal, in Panchkula to mark the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Earlier, he paid tribute to the leader by offering floral homage at his portrait.

Saini said that the entire nation is observing Samarpan Diwas today on the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He remarked that the day serves as a reminder that politics is not a means to power, but a medium of service. Describing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as a leader with no attraction towards authority, the Chief Minister said that despite this, he ruled the hearts of the people. He termed him an embodiment of honesty who placed national service above party politics.

The CM further said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya propounded timeless principles such as Integral Humanism (Ekatm Manavvad) and Antyodaya, rooted in India’s philosophy of life, customs and traditions, rich culture, and social fabric.

He added that the progress of any society should be judged not by those at the top, but by the condition of those at the lowest rung.