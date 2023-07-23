Haryana assures job security to outsourced employees

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the representatives of Outsourced Part 2 Employees Society that their jobs are secure, further encouraged them to continue their current duties and advised them to apply for regular posts simultaneously.



Khattar was addressing the demands of the Representatives of the Outsourced Part 2 Employees Society, Haryana during a public interaction session at the rest house, Karnal on Sunday. During this session, people presented their personal and collective grievances before the chief minister, and he promptly redressed most of them on the spot. For the remaining issues, he directed officers to ensure

prompt redressal.

Similarly, workers from the helpline centres set up in the district apprised the chief minister that they should be given priority in the upcoming recruitment in ‘Vatsalya Mission’ under Women and Child Development Department. The chief minister, in turn, promised to discuss the matter with higher officials of the department, offering reassurance that their request would be taken into consideration.

Additionally, a part-time woman employee of the police department requested the chief minister’s assistance to re-join her position. Upon hearing the woman’s complaint, the chief minister promptly instructed the superintendent of police to facilitate her immediate re-joining. The woman expressed happiness and gratitude for the swift action taken by the

chief minister.