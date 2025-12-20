Haryana Assembly’s Winter Session: 8 Bills passed after discussion

Chandigarh: On the second day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, seven Bills were tabled including, the Haryana Technical Education Guest Faculty (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2025; Haryana Housing Board (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Abadi Deh (Vesting, Recording and Resolving of Ownership Rights) Bill, 2025; Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas

Restriction of Unregulated Development (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Haryana Public Trust Provisions Amendment Bill, 2025.

In addition, eight Bills were passed after discussion.

These include the Haryana Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Shri Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Haryana Antrarashtriya Gita Jyanti Mela Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narain, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedar Nath Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Haryana Municipal Bill, 2025.