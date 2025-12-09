Haryana Assembly session to begin on December 18: Chief Minister Saini

Chandigarh: The Winter session of the Haryana Assembly will commence on December 18.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said this after chairing a Cabinet meeting here.

Responding to a question regarding a two-day strike of government doctors in Haryana, Saini said doctors are regarded as lifesavers and their profession is dedicated to serving humanity.

He said the government has already fulfilled several of their demands.

At present, ministers and senior officials are in talks with the doctors and all their concerns will be heard, the Chief Minister said.

Government doctors in Haryana went on a two-day strike on Monday in protest against the non-fulfilment of their demands, including a halt in the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

The doctors took the decision following a call given by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, which represents government doctors in the state.

Asked to comment on the low number of candidates passing the English examination for the recruitment of assistant professors conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), Saini said the test results were released strictly in accordance with the cut-off list.