Haryana Assembly sees repeated adjournments

Chandigarh: The first day of the Haryana Assembly’s Monsoon Session on Friday was marred by chaos, with proceedings adjourned six times as the Opposition Congress pressed for an immediate discussion on the state’s “deteriorating” law and order situation.

Congress MLAs repeatedly raised slogans and displayed banners inside the House, demanding suspension of business for a debate. Their protest was countered by ruling BJP legislators who chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram,” leading to noisy exchanges. The uproar stalled proceedings for nearly three hours.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan initially urged Congress members to allow Question Hour to continue, assuring them that their adjournment motion was under consideration. However, the MLAs persisted, with several rushing to the Well of the House. Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, though present, did not join the protests.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government was ready for a debate and pointed to the recent murder of a young teacher in Bhiwani, noting the case had been handed over to the CBI at the family’s

request.

He also accused the previous Congress government of failing to register FIRs during its tenure.

Amid repeated disruptions, the Speaker sternly reminded legislators that the Assembly was not a neighbourhood gathering.

Eventually, after six adjournments, Kalyan announced that the Opposition’s motion had been accepted and the debate on law and order would be taken up on Tuesday.

The House earlier paid tributes to former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, plane crash victims, and others before the ruckus began.