Haryana Assembly: Saini, Hooda clash over 2008-09 inspector recruitment

Chandigarh: Haryana Vidhan Sabha proceedings remained eventful as the former Chief Minister and MLA Bhupinder Singh Hooda offered to resign while discussing the 2008-2009 inspector recruitment issue on the eighth day of the Assembly's Budget session here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Hooda had a head-on argument on the issue. Hooda also clashed with minister Anil Vij over the issue of age.

Prior to the Zero Hour, Congress MLA Raghuvir Kadian accused Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda of misleading the House and claimed that there are 215 projects, on which Rs 6000 crore has not been spent. "I propose to bring a privilege motion against him to maintain the dignity of the House," he added.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan told Kadian to raise the issue during the time allotted to him.

The Speaker also suggested the formation of two new committees -- Youth Welfare and Youth Affairs Committee and 'Pollution and Environment Committee', thereby increasing the participation of the legislature in social reforms.

He said that committees are an effective platform to achieve public interest work. Therefore, after a thorough study, he felt that parliamentary reform is needed in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. He said that these committees can be formed by bringing a proposal in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda assured the House that a proposal from the government will be brought to form the committees.