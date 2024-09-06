Haryana Assembly polls: Boost for BJP as Dalits announce support

Chandigarh: The Dalit community, which represents 20.1 per cent (as per census) of vote bank, on Thursday announced its support to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections of Haryana.



A team of Dalit leaders held a press conference here today. They said that the former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar worked conscientiously for all sections and the welfare of Dalits was one of his achievements.

BJP leader Sudesh Kataria said that as per the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the SC reservation classification, the remaining reserved seats will not go to the general category.

In the press conference, Dalit organisations and intellectuals from across the state alleged that the Congress was spreading confusion that general category recruitments will be done on the reserved seats of SC category, which will harm the Dalit class.

“The opposition has also spread rumours of implementing creamy layer, due to which the Dalits were confused. But the Haryana government and former CM Khattar clarified that there will be no tampering with the SC reservation classification. Only SC category will be recruited on the reserved seats, if seats are left, then they will not be opened to general category,” Sudesh said.

He said that teams have been constituted at the district and block levels to clear the confusion created by the Congress, which will also help the BJP to come to power for the third time.