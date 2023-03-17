Haryana Assembly pays tribute to Satish Kaushik

Chandigarh: During the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, obituary resolutions were passed to pay rich tributes to those prominent personalities who have expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of the this session.



Leader of the House and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. These include Bhupinder Chaudhary former Member of Haryana Legislative Assembly, and Satish Kaushik, an actor, director, producer, comedian, screenwriter and chairman of Haryana Film Promotion Board.