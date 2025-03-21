Haryana Assembly passes five Bills

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly passed five bills on the ninth day of the Budget session here on Thursday. The sitting concluded with a debate between Transport Minister Anil Vij and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The bills passed on Thursday included The Sports University of Haryana (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill 2025, Haryana Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2025, The Seeds (Haryana Amendment) Bill 2025 and The Insecticide (Haryana Amendment) Bill 2025. All the bills were passed through voice vote.

Earlier, the session commenced with the Question Hour followed by a discussion on the Budget.

During the discussion on the Budget, Hooda and Vij got into a debate over the increasing debt on the state. Vij interrupted Hooda and said: “Tell the solution, not the problem”. Hooda also had an argument with the Panchayat Minister.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal in her speech targeted the government on the issue of education and health. Meanwhile, the ruling party minister Krishan Lal Panwar got up from his seat and started sharing the figures of his government. Former CM Hooda did not like this and he said that no matter who speaks in the House, he has to stand up. This sparked an argument between them.

Bhukkal also raised questions related to roads in the state. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that an amount of Rs 1 crore each has been released for 25 MLAs. On this, Congress’ Bhukkal raised many questions and said that this money comes to the agency, MLAs have nothing to do with it.”

Meanwhile, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, Shruti Choudhry said that administrative approval of Rs 38.67 crore was given for 56 ponds under Amrit Sarovar Yojana in Sadhaura Assembly constituency during the year 2022 and 2023, out of which Rs 17.07 crore was released. Out of that, Rs 16.42 crore has been spent.

Responding to a question, the minister said that the work of 31 out of 56 ponds in Sadhaura has been completed and work on the remaining 25 ponds will start soon. She informed the House that the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority has prepared a pond atlas of all the ponds in the state, the information of which has been uploaded in the Data Management System Software under 19 parameters.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana said that the proposed roads of Bawani Khera Assembly constituency falling under the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board will be constructed by March 31, 2026.

Responding to a question, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said that tenders for the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Nilokheri, Primary Health Centre in village Gularpur and village Samana Bahu will be re-issued by May 7. Apart from these, the tender work for the construction of the Primary Health Centre, Sagga will be completed by the end of May.