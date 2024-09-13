Haryana Assembly elections: 1,650 candidates filed nominations on last day

Chandigarh: About 1,650 candidates submitted their nominations on the last day for the Haryana Assembly elections.



On Thursday morning, the crowd of people started gathering at SDM offices to submit nominations. The candidates who did not get tickets from political parties have displayed their defiant face and contested the election as independents.

Among them, former minister Kavita Jain’s husband Rajiv Jain from Sonipat and Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP MP from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Naveen Jindal, filed nominations as independent candidates from Hisar.

Former MLA from Panipat, Rohita Rewari, also jumped into the fray to contest the elections as an independent.

BJP leader Ram Bilas Sharma had contested the election as an independent candidate from Mahendragarh on Wednesday, but on Thursday decided not to contest and announced support to the party’s decision.

More than 1,000 nominations were filed on the last day for the 90 seats of the state.

However, the work of updating the nominations on the official website of the Election Commission continued till late night. The Congress has fielded its candidates on 89 seats, while the BJP has named candidates for all the 90 seats.

JJP, which had a tie-up with BJP for more than four years, is contesting this time in alliance with Azad Samaj Party of Uttar Pradesh.

The alliance has fielded 85 candidates in the state. In which JJP has fielded 69 candidates and Azad Samaj Party has fielded 16 candidates.