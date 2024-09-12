Haryana Assembly dissolved, Governor issues notification

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has dissolved the Assembly by issuing a notification



on Thursday.

The Haryana government had recommended dissolving the Assembly after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday night.

The term of the 14th Assembly in Haryana is till November 3, however, to prevent a constitutional crisis, the government had recommended dissolving the Assembly 52 days in advance.

As per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting, a letter was sent by the Haryana government to Governor Dattatreya on Thursday

in this regard.

The Governor accepted it and dissolved the 14th Assembly in Haryana with immediate effect. Now, Nayab Saini will work as the acting Chief Minister till the Assembly elections are held. The Assembly elections are on October 5.