Haryana Assembly Budget session begins

Chandigarh: The budget session of the Haryana Assembly began on Monday with Governor Bandaru Dattatraya addressing the members and listing major achievements of Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government.



While terming the State as progressive and resourceful, the Governor said that it is poised to play a key role in the national endeavour to make India a ‘Five Trillion-dollar Economy’.

He said that this session assumes greater significance and demands a greater level of commitment as in the 75th year of Independence this is the first session to be held in ‘Amrit Kaal’ of our great nation.

Listing the accomplishments of the state government, the Governor said Haryana has sixth highest GST collection in the country. Per Capita tax collection is a true indicator of tax collection efficiency and effort of any State.

“Haryana with only about 2 per cent share of the country’s total population contributes approximately 6 percent to the total GST collections of the country. The per capita GST collection for the state is Rs 26,879 per annum, which is the highest among the top collecting states of the country,” said Dattatraya.

While describing Haryana as predominantly an agrarian state, he said that the state government is of the firm conviction that prosperity and happiness can prevail in Haryana only if farmer becomes prosperous. The present State Government has always laid emphasis on agriculture and horticulture, he asserted.

The Governor said that the state government while reiterating its commitment to ensure welfare of all the sections of the society in the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’ took several concerted steps.