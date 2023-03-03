Haryana: ASI gets 9 yrs jail term for taking bribe in 2019

Chandigarh: The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana is continuously tightening its noose on the corrupt officials, at the same time it is also ensuring the conviction of the officials caught red-handed through the effective and concerted presentation of evidence before the concerned court.

On Thursday a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said that the Bureau team arrested ASI Prahalad Singh, who was the then police post in-charge of Punhana town, while taking a bribe of Rs 18,000 red-handed from a dumper owner during a raid conducted on January 14, 2019.

The court sentenced the guilty police officer to 4 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2,000 under section 7 of PC Act and Rs 3,000 fine with 5 years’ imprisonment under section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.