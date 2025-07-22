Haryana: Ashim Kumar Ghosh sworn in as Guv

Chandigarh: Distinguished academician Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday took oath as the 19th governor of Haryana, succeeding Bandaru Dattatraya.

Ghosh (81) was administered the oath of office by Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Chief Justice Sheel Nagu at a ceremony held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan here.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, Ghosh’s wife Mitra Ghosh and other members of the family, and Saini’s wife Suman Saini were among those present on the occasion.

A political scientist by training and a former professor at a college in Kolkata, Ghosh had long been seen as a cerebral presence in a party where oratory, discipline, and ideological clarity were prized during the tumultuous years of the BJP in West Bengal.

Although his active political career faded nearly two decades ago, Ghosh remained a respected voice within the party.