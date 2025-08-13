Haryana approves projects worth Rs 523 cr to boost infrastructure

CHANDIGARH: In a major push for public infrastructure and basic amenities, Haryana’s High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC), chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday evening approved projects worth Rs 523 crore. The works aim to enhance water supply, sanitation, industrial facilities, traffic infrastructure, and overall development across Haryana.

Transport minister Anil Vij, Education minister Mahipal Dhanda, Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, PWD minister Ranbir Gangwa, and Women and Child Development minister Shruti Choudhry attended the meeting.

Key approvals include a Rs 58 crore 45 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant and Tertiary Treatment Unit at Badshahpur, Faridabad, and a Rs 25 crore contract for operating and maintaining the Master Ranney Well Line, covering 22 ranney wells, 160 tube wells, and related infrastructure.

To improve drainage, Rs 104.95 crore was sanctioned for the Master Storm Water Drain in Gurugram’s sectors 76–80. The Manesar–Palwal stretch of the KMP Expressway will see Rs 48 crore in repairs.

In the industrial sector, a Rs 17.5 crore 3 MLD CETP at HSIIDC Barwala, Panchkula, and a Rs 44 crore 10.5 MLD CETP at IMT Faridabad were approved to strengthen pollution control.

Other clearances include Rs 15.85 crore for warehouses with a 37,884 MT capacity at Mehu Wala, Fatehabad, and Rs 30.44 crore for a private ward and related works at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences, Karnal.

“These projects will not only significantly improve basic infrastructure but also promote industrial growth, environmental protection, and public amenities,” said Saini.