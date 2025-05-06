Haryana approves new excise policy

Chandigarh: No liquor sub-vend shall be permitted in villages with a population of 500 or less, while stricter restrictions on advertisement of liquor have been introduced as Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the Excise Policy for 2025-27.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here, approved the new excise policy, according to an official statement.

A major structural reform introduced in this policy is the realignment of the Excise Policy year with the financial year. The current policy will operate from June 12, 2025 to March 31, 2027, for a period of 21.5 months, after which future policy cycles will be aligned with the April-March financial year.

In a major decision which could have significant social impact, it has been decided that no sub-vend shall be permitted in villages with a population of 500 or less.

As a result of this provision, 152 existing sub-vends will not operate across the state with effect from the commencement of the Excise Policy Year 2025-27.

Stricter restrictions on advertisement of liquor have also been introduced. All forms of advertisement, including any within the licensed zone, are now explicitly prohibited. In case of violations, a significantly higher penalty provision for any such advertisement has been prescribed.

The guidelines for operation of taverns (L-52) have been further tightened. Taverns shall operate only from enclosed premises approved by the department and should not be visible to passersby.

Vends in urban areas shall not be permitted to open after 4 am, as against the earlier provision of 8 am, the statement said.

The process for obtaining temporary licences for events (L-12A and L-12A-C) has been rationalised.

Quota for Agniveers in police recruitment increased 20 percent

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to increase the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment from 10 percent to 20 percent.

Additionally, it approved a proposal to grant an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of martyred Agniveers.