Haryana announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in constable, forest guard jobs

Chandigarh: Introducing an employment guarantee for Agniveers, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide a 10 percent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment for posts such as constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden, and SPO (Special Police Officer).



The Chief Minister addressed a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday and highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Agnipath’ scheme on June 14, 2022. Under this scheme, Agniveers are enlisted in the Indian Army for a period of four years.

Saini also declared that the government has decided to grant Agniveers a three year relaxation in the maximum age limit for government jobs in Group-B and Group-C categories. For the initial batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the government will implement a five per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment for civil posts in Group-C and a 1 percent horizontal reservation in Group-B.

The Chief Minister added that the state government has decided to offer an annual subsidy of Rs 60,000 to any industrial unit providing a monthly salary of more than Rs 30,000 to an Agniveer. Additionally, Agniveers establishing their own businesses will receive interest benefits on loans up to Rs five lakh.

Saini emphasised that Agniveers will be prioritised for arms licenses and in the matrix score for employment in government departments, boards, and corporations.

In the run-up to the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in Haryana’s Mahendragarh that the Agniveer scheme would be scrapped and thrown in the dustbin if the Opposition INDIA bloc came to power.

Soon after the scheme was announced by the Centre in June 2022, the then-chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar had said the state government would provide guaranteed employment to Agniveers after their four-year stint in the armed forces.