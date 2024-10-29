Haryana and UP CMs attend Sant Sammelan

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday participated in the Sant Sammelan organised on the occasion of Aathman, Battish Dhuni and Shankhadhal Bhandara by Dera Sidh Baba Garib Nath Math Saraswati Tirth at Pehowa, Kurukshetra.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said that the state government is committed to preserving the rich culture and traditions of Haryana. He expressed pride in the state’s cultural heritage.

He said that Haryana celebrates the birth and death anniversaries of saints and revered personalities at the state level under the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and

Prasar Yojana.

Meanwhile, Adityanath emphasised on the need to preserve our culture and heritage and work together to make India a developed

nation by 2047.