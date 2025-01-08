Haryana and Rajasthan to collaborate on Yamuna Water Project

New Delhi: In a significant development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday met under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in the national capital to discuss the provision of surplus water from the Yamuna River to Rajasthan.

Haryana CM Saini announced that a joint task force, comprising officials from both Haryana and Rajasthan, will be formed shortly. This task force will be responsible for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed scheme. The surplus water from the Yamuna River, particularly during the rainy season, will be utilised to address the drinking water needs in various districts of Rajasthan. The Upper Yamuna River Board will provide technical support to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative. The meeting also highlighted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two states, facilitated by the Jal Shakti ministry. Further actions on this MoU were discussed during the meeting. Additionally, CM Saini requested technical assistance from the Union Ministry to address the issue of 'Sem' – a problem where groundwater rises, causing land to become swampy and marshy. In response, Union Minister CR Patil assured that a technical team would be dispatched to Haryana to help resolve this issue.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena, Additional Secretary Rakesh Kumar Verma from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and officials from the Rajasthan Government and the Upper Yamuna River Board.