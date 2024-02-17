Haryana and Rajasthan govt join hands to combat water wastage

CHANDIGARH: In a landmark move aimed at addressing the challenges posed by surplus rain water, which often cause floods during the monsoon season, the states of Haryana and Rajasthan have come together to forge a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This MoU focuses on the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to effectively utilise surplus rainwater and mitigate flood risks. The MoU between the two states was signed during the key meeting held in presence of Union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at New Delhi on Saturday.

Notably, during the monsoon months, a significant amount of rainwater flowing through Yamuna river gets wasted as it empties into the sea. Recognizing the need for sustainable water management and flood control measures, both states have committed to developing a comprehensive strategy through the DPR. The capacity of the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) in Haryana has been increased from 18,000 cusecs to 24,000 cusecs. Under this MoU agreement, the surplus water will be used in the water scarcity areas of Haryana, benefiting the entire state, and water will also be provided to Rajasthan.