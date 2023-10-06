Haryana among top 5 states in GST collection

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has achieved a milestone by entering the top 5 states in India in terms of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection. This achievement underscores the state’s steady economic growth and financial stability.



In the first six months of the current financial year (April-September 2023), Haryana’s total tax collection has reached a commendable figure of Rs 32,076 crore, compared to Rs 27,155 crore during the same period in the previous year, marking an impressive increase of 18.3 per cent.

During this period, VAT (Value Added Tax) collections was Rs 5,568 crore, SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) collections including IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) settlements and SGST compensation reached Rs 20,670 crore, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 27 per cent. Furthermore, excise duty collection was Rs 5,757 crore, showing a growth of 16.3 per cent.

This surge in GST collections not only mirrors the state’s economic advancement but also a positive sign for its overall development.