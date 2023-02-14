Haryana: Amit Shah to present President’s Colour Award to state police

Chandigarh: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Haryana on February 14 and will present the President’s Colour Award to the state police in a ceremony organized at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal. He will also release the Coffee Table Book of Haryana Police. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Home Minister Anil Vij along with other cabinet ministers and dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that the Union Home Minister will also take the salute of the parade to be held at the Academy’s Vachher Stadium. The President’s Colour award is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Haryana Police in serving the nation and maintaining law and order. Getting this mark is a moment of pride for the people of Haryana and the entire nation, he said.

The spokesperson said that the President’s Colour is a unique and prestigious honour; conferred by the President to the Armed Forces who have rendered exceptional service to the nation. The award serves as a recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty and as a tribute to their unwavering commitment to serve and protect the people.