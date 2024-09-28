Haryana: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, asks if he knows full form of MSP

Rewari: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday trained his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking if he knew the full form of MSP as he underlined that the BJP government in Haryana was procuring 24 crops at the minimum support price.



Addressing a poll rally here, Shah also attacked the Congress on the issue of corruption, reservation and over Article 370, which he said, the Congress wants to bring it back.

Shah claimed the BJP will return to power in Haryana for third time after the October 5 polls.

Slamming the Congress on farmers’ issue, he said some NGO has told Rahul ‘baba’ that by saying MSP (minimum support price) he will get votes.

“Rahul baba, do you know full form of MSP? Which crop is of Kharif, which one is of Rabi, do you know,” he asked.

Shah said the BJP government in Haryana is procuring 24 crops at MSP. “Let Congress leaders in Haryana tell which Congress-ruled state procures as many crops.”

Farmers may sow whatever they have to, it is the BJP government which procures the produce, he said.

“How many crops are bought at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana,” he asked.

Shah reminded Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda that farmers used to be given Rs 2 cheque for crops damaged due to heavy rains.

During Congress rule, paddy was procured at Rs 1,310 per quintal, now it is Rs 2,300 and if you elect BJP government in Haryana, we will procure paddy at Rs 3,100 (per quintal), he said.

Bajra MSP used to be Rs 1,250 per quintal, which increased to Rs 2,625 under the BJP government, he said.

“When Congress was in power, they did not procure bajra,” he said.

Shah said wheat MSP used to be Rs 1,450 per quintal, which increased to Rs 2,275 during BJP government’s time and mustard which used to be at Rs 3,050 is now at Rs 5,650.

“How much paddy, wheat was procured by UPA,” he asked.

Further attacking the Congress, Shah said it was the Narendra Modi government which fulfilled the long pending demand of One Rank One Pension.

Shah said the BJP undertook equitable development in Haryana and corruption has finished in the last 10 years.