Haryana all set to tackle heat wave, says Chief Secy

Haryana government on Wednesday geared its machinery to tackle the heat wave. The Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal called a meeting to chalk out heat wave action plan with the Metrological Experts, Deputy Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of Public Health Engineering, Power, Health, Forest, Disaster management, Irrigation and Water, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Urban Local Bodies, Animal Husbandry, Women and Child Departments here.

Directing the officers of the Public Health Engineering and Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Kaushal said that the first priority of the state government to provide clean drinking water to the people besides ensuring water for irrigation. Therefore, the departments concerned should ensure the availability of water and its proper use and also issue SOPs to the field officers. He also directed the officers to conduct fire audits of institutional buildings and hospitals in the state.