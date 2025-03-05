Haryana all set to get its state ‘anthem’

Chandigarh: The upcoming Budget session of the Haryana Assembly is going to leave an imprint this time as the official state anthem ‘Jai Jai Haryana’ is going to be released during the session, set to commence on March 7.

The song that celebrates the traditional heritage and culture of the state was finalised in February by a five-member committee headed by Laxman Singh Yadav, BJP MLA from Rewari. The 21-line long anthem lays emphasis on the significance of Kurukshetra, soldiers, farmers and the achievements of the sportspersons.

Renowned litterateur Dr Balkrishna Sharma from Panipat has written the songs celebrating Haryana’s heritage. The song has been composed by Paras Chopra and directed by Malvika Pandit from Rohtak and sung by Dr Shyam Sharma.

It was learnt that the committee had carefully selected the song and had heard multiple versions of the three songs that had been chosen.

The idea to have a state anthem was proposed during the 2019-2024 term of the government. The initial ideation and planning for the same was done during this tenure. After going through all the entries for the anthem, the selection process was completed on February 28.