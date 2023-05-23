Haryana Agriculture Min presents dividend of Rs 12.63 crore to CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was presented with a dividend cheque of Rs 12,63,15,817 for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal on behalf of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation on Tuesday.



On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Amit Agrawal and Deputy Principal Secretary, K Makrand Pandurang were also present.

A spokesperson of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation said that at present the corporation is operating 115 warehouses in the state with a total average storage capacity of 18.74 lakh metric tonnes. The turnover of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation during the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21 was Rs 5,342 crore and Rs 7,840.06 crore respectively.

The dividend cheque of Rs 12.63 crore presented today includes Rs 4,40,10,417 for the year 2019-20 and Rs 8,23,05,400 for the year 2020-21. The Chief Minister commended the performance of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.