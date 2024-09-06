Haryana: After first list out, BJP grappling infighting and anti-incumbency

Chandigarh: Bhartiya Janta Party has both infighting and anti-incumbency to grapple to win Haryana State elections this time.



As soon as the first list of the saffron party was out it is facing adverse reactions in form of resignations from the unhappy lot. More than 250 leaders and workers from across the state, including current MLA and former minister of BJP, resigned from BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party has released the first list of 67 candidates on Wednesday night. In which the tickets to 9 MLAs was declined.

After the release of the list, first of all Haryana BJP OBC Morcha state president and former minister Karnadev Kamboj resigned from all the posts of BJP. Karnadev Kamboj is angry with the cancellation of ticket from Indri Assembly. BJP has given ticket to Ramkumar Kashyap from here.

In protest against which Karnadev Kamboj resigned from all the posts accusing the party of ignoring him.

Meanwhile, Haryana Cabinet Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala also resigned from the post of minister today. BJP has denied ticket to him as well.

Ranjit Chautala was earlier a minister in Manohar Lal Khattar’s cabinet and now, despite not being an MLA, he was working as a minister in Nayab government.

Some time after leaving the post of minister, Ranjit Chautala separated from BJP and announced to contest election as an independent candidate from Rania constituency.

Meanwhile, Aditya Devi Lal Chautala, also resigned from the post of Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board Chairman today.