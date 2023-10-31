Haryana advancing on path of development: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the present state government has never engaged in caste-based politics. Rising above casteism and regionalism, the present state government is consistently working towards the welfare of the underprivileged.



“In the past 9 years, the state has witnessed unprecedented development, and in line with the principle of ‘Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek’, holistic development is being fostered in every area of the state without discrimination,” said Khattar while addressing the media after the ceremony organised for the appointment of the new state president in Rohtak on Monday.