Haryana adopts state song, successful air trial conducted at Maharaja Agrasen Airport

Chandigarh: 59 years after the formation of Haryana, the state with geographical area of 44,212 km2, has carved its own identity with numerous accomplishments, has now adopted its state song.

Among other achievements of the versatile state of Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed that on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will inaugurate air travel services from Hisar Airport. He said that a successful air trial has been conducted today by Alliance Airlines in preparation for this.

The Chief Minister shared this information in the House during Zero Hour of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today.

He added that it is a matter of great pride for Haryana that Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar will become the state’s first operational airport.

"On the last day of the Budget session in Haryana, the state song 'Jai Jai Jai Haryana' was passed unanimously on Friday. All the MLAs listened to the state song the Assembly.

The members of the legislative Assembly heard the song, that was played in the Assembly, with keen interest and congratulated each other.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda suggested in the House that in future the state song should also be remembered along with the national anthem in the House.

The state song written by Balkishan of Panipat, this song has been written by Balkishan Sharma of Panipat. Shyam Sharma is the singer, Paras Chopra is the composer and Malvika Pandit of Rohtak has directed it.