‘Haryana achieves significant milestone in SGST collection’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday that the state has achieved a significant milestone in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection, surpassing the national growth rate and setting remarkable records in the financial year 2024–25. He stated that Haryana recorded a 16 percent growth in GST collections in April 2025 alone, ranking fourth in the country.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Chartered Accountant (CA) at his residence, Sant Kabir Kuti. Various issues related to GST and the industrial sector were discussed in the meeting.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for implementing several reforms that have simplified the firm registration process and streamlined tax payments. They also extended an invitation to him to be the Chief Guest at an upcoming programme being organised to mark Chartered Accountants’ Day on July 1.

The delegation requested the Chief Minister to take up with the GST Council to include the financial year 2020–21 under the GST Amnesty Scheme, seeking relief for taxpayers through the waiver of penalties and interest on certain past GST liabilities. On this, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that the matter will be taken up with the GST Council. He further assured them that all their genuine demands would be given due consideration and addressed appropriately.

Saini said that he recently inaugurated a Kar Bhawan in Rewari district, along with Aadhaar-based Suvidha Kendras across all 27 GST offices in the state, to provide enhanced convenience to traders and taxpayers. These centres have been established to offer a one-stop solution where traders can access various services such as registration, return filing, tax payment, and consultations related to GST law.