Haryana: 68 lakh Antyodaya families identified through PPP

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Haryana is one such state in the country where development has been linked with the individual and it has been further strengthened by identifying the family with the individual.



In this, the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) has proved to be the most powerful document. With this, not only have the Antyodaya families been identified and linked to development schemes, but it has also been ensured that the benefits of these schemes are made available to them in a time-bound manner, he asserted.

The Chief Minister said that the priority of the state government is the welfare of the Antyodaya families and taking this into account, the government, through information technology, has developed such software through which the data of the entire state has been made available at one place.

“The PPP is becoming an example not only in the state but also for the country and globally. While several states have taken the initiative to adopt PPP, at the same time the administration has got the facility to implement government schemes,” Khattar said.