Haryana: 31.52 lakh MT wheat, 4.93 lakh MT mustard procured

Chandigarh: Crop is being procured during the Rabi marketing season in Haryana. A total of 31.52 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has been procured across the state since April 1. Out of this, 8.59 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been lifted.

A government spokesperson said till now, wheat has been procured from more than 2 lakh farmers and an amount of Rs 1,400 crore has been transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts. Last year, 18.24 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured till April 16.

The purchase of mustard has been started in the state from March 15 during the Rabi marketing season 2025-26. The work of purchasing mustard is being done by two procurement agencies in the state - HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation. The spokesperson said till April 16 this year, 4.93 lakh metric tonnes of mustard has been procured by the procurement agencies in the state. In this, 3.40 lakh metric tonnes of mustard has been lifted. So far, the state government has procured mustard from 1,71,000 farmers and an amount of Rs 1,843 crore has been transferred directly to their bank accounts. He said the government is committed to buying every grain of the farmers’ crop.